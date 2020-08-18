US Senate Report Alleges Manafort Ran Kremlin Influence Ops For Five Years Under Deripaska

President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign chairman Paul Manafort carried out influence operations in Ukraine for the Russian government for five years from 2004 to 2009 under the direction of Oleg Deripasa, the Senate Intelligence Committee (SIC) claimed in a new report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign chairman Paul Manafort carried out influence operations in Ukraine for the Russian government for five years from 2004 to 2009 under the direction of Oleg Deripasa, the Senate Intelligence Committee (SIC) claimed in a new report on Tuesday.

"Paul Manafort's connections to Russia and Ukraine began in approximately late 2004 with the start of his work for Oleg Deripaska and other Russia-aligned oligarchs in Ukraine," the committee said in its fifth volume of its report on the Russia probe. "From approximately 2004 to 2009, Manafort implemented these influence operations on behalf of Deripaska, including a broad, multi-million Dollar political influence campaign directed at numerous countries of interest to Deripaska and the Russian government."