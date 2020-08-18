US Senate Report Alleges Russia Ordered 2016 Hack of Democrats

The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the 2016 US presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

"The Committee found that the Russian government engaged in an aggressive, multi-faceted effort to influence, or attempt to influence, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election," the panel said in its fifth volume of its report on its investigation into the Russia probe.