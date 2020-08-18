UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Report Alleges Russia Ordered 2016 Hack Of Democrats

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:19 PM

US Senate Report Alleges Russia Ordered 2016 Hack of Democrats

The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the 2016 US presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

"The Committee found that the Russian government engaged in an aggressive, multi-faceted effort to influence, or attempt to influence, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election," the panel said in its fifth volume of its report on its investigation into the Russia probe.

Related Topics

Election Senate Russia 2016 Government

Recent Stories

3-Day Certificate Course on Diagnosis of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

I&B Ministry takes revolutionary steps to meet mod ..

9 minutes ago

US housing starts surge 23% in July: government

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates double-decker bu ..

2 minutes ago

Unregistered pneumonia vaccine worth Rs. 5.3 lacs ..

2 minutes ago

NAB recovers RS 28.108 billion in last two years

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.