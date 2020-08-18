US Senate Report Claims Putin Ordered Russian Hack of Democratic Party Networks

The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged in a new report that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged in a new report that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

"The Committee found that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian effort to hack computer networks and accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton and her campaign for president," the panel said in its fifth and final report on the Russia probe.

"Moscow's intent was to harm the Clinton Campaign, tarnish an expected Clinton presidential administration, help the Trump Campaign after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, and undermine the US democratic process.

Russia has repeatedly denied US accusations of meddling in the 2016 vote, saying the allegations were invented to excuse Clinton's surprise defeat in the vote. Moscow has also repeatedly pointed out that US authorities never revealed any evidence to prove their allegations.