US Senate Report On 'Russian Meddling' Again Fails To Present Facts - Foreign Ministry

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:40 PM

US Senate Report on 'Russian Meddling' Again Fails to Present Facts - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) This week's publication of the US Senate findings about suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 election again failed to provide any evidence, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia had engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the presidential election. The report claimed that President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

"Same as the previously released chapters of the report, the latest one does not contain any real facts or evidence.

It effectively repeats the baseless accusations we have been familiar with since the Muller report and other US documents came out, including the alleged hacking of the Democratic Party's servers," Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman said Russia had repeatedly complained about the lack of facts in US allegations and put them down to "political infighting" in the US. She added that Russia regretted the damage done to its ties with the US and warned Washington against spreading "anti-Russia myths."

