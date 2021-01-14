US Senate Republican Leader McConnell Says Undecided on How to Vote on Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement released by his spokesperson on Wednesday said he has not yet made a final decision on how he will vote in the forthcoming impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

"While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell said in the statement.

The US House later on Wednesday is expected to vote to impeach Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly Capitol riot, sending the measure to the Senate for a full trial.