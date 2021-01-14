UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Republican Leader McConnell Says Undecided On How To Vote On Trump Impeachment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Senate Republican Leader McConnell Says Undecided on How to Vote on Trump Impeachment

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement released by his spokesperson on Wednesday said he has not yet made a final decision on how he will vote in the forthcoming impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

"While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell said in the statement.

The US House later on Wednesday is expected to vote to impeach Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly Capitol riot, sending the measure to the Senate for a full trial.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Trump

Recent Stories

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

49 minutes ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

2 hours ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

2 hours ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.