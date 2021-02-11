UrduPoint.com
US Senate Republican Leader Still Undecided on How to Vote on Trump Impeachment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell remains undecided on how he will vote during the former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, NBC news reported on Thursday.

In early February, McConnell said that he is "going to listen to what the lawyers have to say and making the arguments and work our way through it." According to NBC's source, this position "still stands."

One Republic aide reportedly called Senate minority leader's position "confusing," adding that "no one knows" where McConnel stands.

The trial resumed on Wednesday as the US Senate proceeds to hearing arguments for and against convicting Trump of instigating last month's violent attack on the Capitol building.

Each side - House managers, who act as prosecutors, and Trump's lawyers - were given 16 hours over two days to present its case.

The Senate determined on Tuesday by a 56-to-44 vote that it has jurisdiction to try the former president. A two-thirds majority will be needed for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to break ranks and join their Democratic colleagues.

