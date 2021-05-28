US Senate Republicans block commission on Jan 6 Capitol riot

US Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly riot by Donald Trump supporters at the Capitol in Washington, a move aimed at preventing a bipartisan probe ahead of 2022 midterm elections Ten Republicans would have needed to join all 50 Democrats to advance the measure, which had already cleared the US House of Representatives with modest bipartisan support

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :US Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly riot by Donald Trump supporters at the Capitol in Washington, a move aimed at preventing a bipartisan probe ahead of 2022 midterm elections Ten Republicans would have needed to join all 50 Democrats to advance the measure, which had already cleared the US House of Representatives with modest bipartisan support.

But only six Republicans voted in favor, a result that demonstrates the deep divide in Congress and the nation nearly five months after the January 6 assault, and the influence that the former president continues to exert on the Republican Party.

mlm/bgs/ft