US Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill Backed By Biden Administration

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Senate Republicans Block Voting Rights Bill Backed by Biden Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Senate Republicans have blocked a sweeping voting rights bill that received strong support from the Biden administration.

The For the People Act of 2021 was derailed on Tuesday with a 50-50 vote to limit debate on the measure, falling short of the ten Republican votes needed to advance.

The House-passed legislation would reform redistricting in the United States to restrict partisan gerrymandering, modernize the US elections system, expand tools available to the Justice Department to enforce US voting rights, and create more transparency into the campaign finance system.

The White House said in a press release earlier in the day that the assault on US democracy has intensified.

