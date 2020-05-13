US Senate Republicans Reject House $3Trln Virus Relief Plan - Majority Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US Senate rejected a second major coronavirus relief bill drafted by the House because it fails to focus on controlling the pandemic and mitigating its economic consequences, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

"We're going to insist on doing narrowly targeted legislation, given when we do legislate again, and we may well, that addresses the problems, the needs and not the aspirations of the Democratic majority in the House," he told reporters.

The House legislation drafted by the chamber's leadership with the rest of the chamber in recess calls for $3 trillion in addition to $3 trillion spent in earlier relief packages including the $2 trillion CARES Act.

It would provide nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments, $200 billion for hazard pay to front line workers and economic hardship payments of $1,200 per family members. The House is expected to approve the legislation on Friday.

Senators said the 1,815 page bill is loaded with non-virus-related items long favored by Democrats, including reforms to the nation's election laws and a bailout for chronically underfunded state pension programs.

Before passing additional relief measures Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration say it is first necessary to assess the effectiveness of existing relief measures and determining how existing and future pandemic mitigation measures can be improved.