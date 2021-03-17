US Senate Republicans Seek Auditor Ruling on Legality of Biden Border Wall Halt - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A group of 40 Republican Senators has asked US Comptroller General Gene Dorado for a ruling on whether President Joe Biden broke the law by halting construction of the border wall, a letter published by Senator Shelley Capito said on Wednesday.

"We believe they [Biden administration] violated the Impoundment Control Act (ICA), as interpreted by your office, and we request your legal opinion on the matter," the senators said in their letter to Dorado.

As Comptroller General, Dodaro heads the General Accountability Office (GAO), the auditing arm of Congress.

The letter was prompted by a surge in migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, which Republicans fear will match or exceed the 2018-19 crisis that featured waves migrant caravans from Central America regularly targeting the US.

At issue is whether Biden's January 20 executive order halting wall construction illegally impounded nearly $3 billion that was approved by Congress for 2021 and 2020.

Funding for the wall became an annual showdown with Congress during the Trump administration, leading to a government shutdown in December 2018.

The $3 billion cited by Senators fell short of amounts sought by Trump, who subsequently transferred additional funds from military construction projects.