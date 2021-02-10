US Senate Says Trump Impeachment Trial Constitutional

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The US Senate upheld that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed with the impeachment trial, which will resume Wednesday at noon.

Six Republican Senators voted to continue the impeachment trial, including Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Pat Toomey, Ben Sasse and Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy is the only Republican to change his stance on the issue following oral arguments earlier on Tuesday. He previously voted to support Senator Rand Paul's motion two weeks ago to dismiss the impeachment trial that failed in a 55-45 vote.

At least 17 Republican Senators need to side with Democrats to have the required two-third majority to convict Trump.

Democrats and some Republicans seek to use the sole Article of Impeachment - the incitement of insurrection - to disqualify Trump from holding public office, including running for president in 2024. The Article of Impeachment alleges that in the months preceding the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people.