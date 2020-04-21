UrduPoint.com
US Senate Set To Pass $450Bln Coronavirus Relief Package Today - Minority Leader

Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:38 PM

US lawmakers reached a late-night deal that paves the way for a Senate vote on a new $450 billion coronavirus stimulus package to fund hospitals and a small-business loan program that ran out of money last week, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview on Tuesday

"We do have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m," Schumer told CNN.

"There is still a few more i's to dot and t's to cross, but we have a deal and I believe we'll pass it today."

The bill reportedly includes at least another $300 billion for a small business loan program, the Paycheck Protection Program, which stopped processing new applications last Thursday after it ran out of funds.

The legislation also reportedly includes around $75 billion in funds for hospitals and another $25 billion for stepped-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

