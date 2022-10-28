UrduPoint.com

US Senate Study Concludes COVID-19 'More Likely Than Not' Result Of Research Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Senate Study Concludes COVID-19 'More Likely Than Not' Result of Research Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Republican members of the US Senate Committee on Health education, Labor and Pensions released a report that concluded the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) responsible for COVID-19 was most likely the result of a research incident rather than from an animal-to-human transmission.

"Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident... the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy," the report said on Thursday.

However, the report also said that future information could change the lawmakers' assessment.

A research-related incident is consistent with the novel coronavirus' early epidemiological spread in Wuhan, China, the report said.

The earliest known calls for assistance were located in the area near the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which conducted research on "high risk" coronaviruses, the report said.

WIV experienced persistent biosafety problems relevant to the containment of aerosolized respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the report said.

Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory for COVID-19 must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural spillover from animals to humans was the source of the pandemic, the report added.

The US intelligence community's analysis of the novel coronavirus's genesis is split between a zoonotic and research-related origin theory. Four intelligence community elements assessed with low confidence that the virus most likely originated in animals, while one element assessed with moderate confidence that it most likely emerged from a laboratory.

Related Topics

Senate Education China Wuhan Split From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

3 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.