US Senate To Advance Legislation Addressing Semiconductor Shortages On Tuesday - Schumer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The US Senate on Tuesday will move forward legislation to address the global shortage of semiconductors used in a variety of electronic devices, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

"Most importantly, the United States Senate must finish work on one of the most urgent priorities facing this chamber: addressing the chip shortage that is hurting American consumers, decimating our supply chains and endangering our national security," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "For the information of all, tomorrow we're going to hold the first procedural vote on legislation to address these critical issues, which both sides have been working on for months.

"

Schumer said Democratic and Republican lawmakers are currently sorting out the final details of the bill so that the upper chamber of Congress can move forward this week.

The legislation comes amid a global shortage of semiconductors linked to the disruption of supply chains by the coronavirus pandemic measures, sanctions and other factors. The shortage has hit hard a number of US industries, including the automotive, electronics and energy ones.

