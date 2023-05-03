US Senate to Develop Legislation on Competition With China in Coming Months - Schumer

The US Senate will develop bipartisan legislation in the coming months to strengthen the United States' competitiveness with China, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday

"Today, we are announcing a new initiative, one that will build on this momentum (of bipartisan China-related bills) and develop new and significant bipartisan legislation," Schumer said during a press conference.

Schumer said he directed Democratic committee chairs to work with Republican ranking members to develop legislation related to US competitiveness with China.

Measures developed by lawmakers will be combined in the coming months into "one large Chinese government competition bill," Schumer also said.

The initiative will focus on several key areas, including halting China's advanced technological progress, limiting investment in the Chinese government and bolstering relationships with partners to provide an alternative to cooperation with China, Schumer added.