US Senate to Focus on Confirming Judges, Not Defense Bill in Lame Duck Session - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The US Senate will focus on confirming President Joe Biden's Federal judicial nominees instead of the annual defense authorization bill when senators reconvene next week for the lame-duck session, Bloomberg news reported.

Senate Democrats want to get as many judges confirmed while they still hold the deciding vote in the current term of Congress.

The lawmakers must pass the US defense budget by the end of the year.

Republicans are projected to take control of the US House of Representatives in the next term of Congress following this year's midterm elections, but the Senate is still up for grabs by either the Democrats or Republicans.

In the Senate, Republicans are currently projected to win 49 seats and Democrats 48 seats, with two races in Arizona and Nevada still undecided and the race in Georgia advancing to a runoff election on December 6.