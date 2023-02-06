UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Hold Classified Briefing On Chinese Balloon On February 15 - Democrats

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) US senators led by Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a classified briefing with the Department of Defense on February 15 to discuss the situation with the "Chinese surveillance balloon," the Democratic Caucus said on Monday.

"Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the full United States Senate will receive a China briefing on February 15 after the U.S military shot down a balloon over U.S. waters in the Atlantic that China sent to surveil the U.S.," a statement read.

As part of the meeting, the US Department of Defense will brief senators on how the US military stacks up against China and the latest about "the surveillance balloon," Schumer said, as quoted by the Senate Democratic Caucus.

The Democratic majority leader also disclosed that at least 3 balloons had crossed US territory during Donald Trump's presidency and the administration of President Joe Biden was considering other actions against China.

"Now we can collect the equipment and analyze the technology used by the Chinese military," Schumer said.

Last Thursday, the Pentagon said it had detected an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing, in turn, said that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace.

On Saturday, a US fighter aircraft shot down the balloon as it was allegedly used for surveillance. Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed protest over the actions of Washington.

