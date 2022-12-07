US Senate to Hold Classified Briefing on Ukraine Tomorrow - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US Senate will hold a classified briefing to update lawmakers on the conflict in Ukraine as Congress attempts to pass a government funding bill and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) before the end of the year, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, we'll have an all-Senators classified briefing on the latest developments in Ukraine. I'm confident Senators will leave that briefing with a stronger understanding about how critical an omnibus is, not just to fund the government and keep our country moving and innovating, but to ensure we're providing our troops, our veterans and our allies with what they need," Schumer said during a press conference.

Republicans and Democrats will continue negotiations to fund the government through an omnibus bill or continuing resolution, as well as to pass the NDAA, before the new Congress takes office in January, Schumer said.

Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to work together on government funding legislation, for which both sides will "have to give" to send a bill to President Joe Biden's desk, Schumer said.