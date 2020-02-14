US Senate to Push for More Military Assistance for Ukraine - Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Senate will push to provide more assistance to Ukraine, including military support, US Senator John Barasso told reporters in Kiev on Friday.

Barasso, who is visiting Ukraine with his colleagues Senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy, made the remarks after meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"We are going to continue to push for more assistance, specifically military assistance for Ukraine," Barasso said. "There is a bipartisan commitment to that in the United States."