US Senate To Reconvene Next Week In 'Smart, Safe" Way - Majority Leader McConnell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senate to Reconvene Next Week in 'Smart, Safe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The US Senate will reconvene a week from now in a "smart and safe" way in order to fulfill its duty to the American people, similar to the responsibility placed on other frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Monday.

"Senators will return to Washington, DC one week from today," McConnell said. "We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person. If it is essential for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers and many other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their own duty stations, then it is essential for Senators to carefully man ours and support them.

"

McConnell said the Senate also had to reconvene on May 4 to avoid a rash of lawsuits that could arise from non-processing of bills.

"While our nation is asking everyone from front-line healthcare professionals to essential small-business owners to major employers to adapt in new ways and keep serving, a massive tangle of Federal and state laws could easily mean their heroic efforts are met with endless lawsuits," McConnell said.

The United States is the world's worst hit country by the COVID-19, with nearly a million people infected and more than 55,000 dead from complications related to the COVID-19 infection.

