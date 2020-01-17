US Senate to Reconvene Tuesday Afternoon for Arguments in Trump Impeachment Trial- Roberts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The US Senate will reconvene on Tuesday afternoon to begin hearing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said during remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday.

"The Senate sitting as court of impeachment has adjourned until Tuesday, January 21, at 1:00 p.m. [EST]," Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, said.

House of Representatives prosecutors and the White House counsel will have the coming days to file motions and written legal briefs to present before the Senate.

The Senate will begin the impeachment trial on Tuesday by setting the rules and procedures for the process prior to hearing any arguments.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.