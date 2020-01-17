UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate To Reconvene Tuesday Afternoon For Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial- Roberts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Senate to Reconvene Tuesday Afternoon for Arguments in Trump Impeachment Trial- Roberts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The US Senate will reconvene on Tuesday afternoon to begin hearing arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said during remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday.

"The Senate sitting as court of impeachment has adjourned until Tuesday, January 21, at 1:00 p.m.  [EST]," Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, said.

House of Representatives prosecutors and the White House counsel will have the coming days to file motions and written legal briefs to present before the Senate.

The Senate will begin the impeachment trial on Tuesday by setting the rules and procedures for the process prior to hearing any arguments.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Ukraine White House Trump January December Democrats Congress 2016 Court

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.