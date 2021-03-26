US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on April 12 - Majority Leader Schumer

The Senate will begin consideration of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act when it reconvenes next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Senate will begin consideration of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act when it reconvenes next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday

"On April 12, the first item [the Senate will consider is] Asian hate crimes legislation," Schumer said.

His comment came two days after he publicly threw his support behind the bill, which was introduced by Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York.

The push comes after a shooting in Atlanta last week left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

However, no motive has yet been established by US authorities.

The legislation would create a position at the Department of Justice to focus on reviewing COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide financial and other resources to state and local law enforcement agencies dealing with them.

The official would also work with local and Federal agencies to crack down on and eliminate racially discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.