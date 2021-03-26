UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate To Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill On April 12 - Majority Leader Schumer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:06 AM

US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on April 12 - Majority Leader Schumer

The Senate will begin consideration of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act when it reconvenes next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Senate will begin consideration of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act when it reconvenes next month, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday

"On April 12, the first item [the Senate will consider is] Asian hate crimes legislation," Schumer said.

His comment came two days after he publicly threw his support behind the bill, which was introduced by Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York.

The push comes after a shooting in Atlanta last week left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

However, no motive has yet been established by US authorities.

The legislation would create a position at the Department of Justice to focus on reviewing COVID-19-related hate crimes and provide financial and other resources to state and local law enforcement agencies dealing with them.

The official would also work with local and Federal agencies to crack down on and eliminate racially discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic.

Related Topics

Dead Senate Capitol Hill Atlanta New York April Women Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

38 minutes ago

Iraq gets 336,000 vaccine doses through UN initiat ..

2 minutes ago

England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to demand negative Covid test from all air ..

2 minutes ago

Intruder tries to seize plane at Mauritania airpor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.