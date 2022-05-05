UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote On Abortion Rights Bill Next Week - Majority Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate will vote on an abortion rights bill next week.

"Next week, the US senate is going to vote on legislation to codify a women's right to seek an abortion into Federal law," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Schumer also said he expects the final vote on the bill to take place on Wednesday.

US Senator Bernie Sanders previously pointed out that if Democrats are unable to secure the 60 votes needed to codify the Supreme Court ruling in the Roe v. Wade case on abortion, then they would need to get 50 senators to support a vote to end the filibuster rule so that the vote on the abortion rights bill could pass by a simple majority vote.

The bill is unlikely to get the 60 votes needed considering the Senate is currently made up of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two independents.

On Monday, US media reported, citing a leaked draft majority opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn its decision in the Roe v. Wade case. The Supreme Court said the document is authentic but does not represent its final decision in the case. The Supreme Court has also launched an investigation into the leak.

Abortion opponents have said that the document leak is a political ploy to galvanize political support and influence the work of the justices.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the ruling.

