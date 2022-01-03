UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote On Filibuster Rules By January 17 To Advance Voting Rights Bill- Schumer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 10:51 PM

US Senate to Vote on Filibuster Rules by January 17 to Advance Voting Rights Bill- Schumer

The US Senate will vote to change its filibuster rules by January 17 in order to secure the passage of new voting rights legislation, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The US Senate will vote to change its filibuster rules by January 17 in order to secure the passage of new voting rights legislation, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues on Monday.

"Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy. We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections," the letter said.

Senate Republicans have used the the filibuster rules to delay during a prolonged debate and prevent the passage of the Democrat-backed legislation despite the latter holding a majority.

Schumer criticized the fact that Republicans can pass election security laws at the state level with a simple majority, but Democrats in the US Senate cannot pass their own voting rights legislation on a Federal level in the same way due to the existing filibuster rules.

The Democrats' voting rights legislation in connected to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, Schumer said, adding that the bill would help counter the "anti-democratic motives" allegedly held by the protesters.

Related Topics

Election Senate Democracy Vote Same January Democrats

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan's is globally acknowledged: Shibli F ..

PM Imran Khan's is globally acknowledged: Shibli Faraz

23 seconds ago
 Chinese internet firms log $223 bln in revenue in ..

Chinese internet firms log $223 bln in revenue in Jan-Nov 2021

25 seconds ago
 Cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of Balochist ..

Cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan on Tuesday

26 seconds ago
 Dutch to reopen schools despite virus cases rising ..

Dutch to reopen schools despite virus cases rising

28 seconds ago
 Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 Program in Early 2022 M ..

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 Program in Early 2022 Meeting in Washington - Defense ..

4 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Urged to Make New Year's Commitments ..

UK's Johnson Urged to Make New Year's Commitments to Tackle Climate Change

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.