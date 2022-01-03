US Senate to Vote on Filibuster Rules by January 17 to Advance Voting Rights Bill- Schumer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Senate will vote to change its filibuster rules by January 17 in order to secure the passage of new voting rights legislation, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The US Senate will vote to change its filibuster rules by January 17 in order to secure the passage of new voting rights legislation, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues on Monday.

"Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy. We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections," the letter said.

Senate Republicans have used the the filibuster rules to delay during a prolonged debate and prevent the passage of the Democrat-backed legislation despite the latter holding a majority.

Schumer criticized the fact that Republicans can pass election security laws at the state level with a simple majority, but Democrats in the US Senate cannot pass their own voting rights legislation on a Federal level in the same way due to the existing filibuster rules.

The Democrats' voting rights legislation in connected to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, Schumer said, adding that the bill would help counter the "anti-democratic motives" allegedly held by the protesters.