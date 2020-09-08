UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate To Vote On New COVID-19 Relief Plan As Soon As This Week - Majority Leader

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

US Senate to Vote on New COVID-19 Relief Plan as Soon as This Week - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The US Senate will vote as early as this week on a "targeted" coronavirus relief bill after failing to reach a bipartisan agreement on a broader package, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues," McConnell said. "I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week."

McConnell did not reveal details about what measures the trimmed-down relief bill would contain, though he acknowledged that it would not encompass all of the items that either Republicans or Democrats have sought to include in the legislation.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that have approved roughly $3 trillion to be disbursed as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Both Democrats and Republicans have blamed each other for the drag over the fifth installment of the act, with Trump's rivals wanting a package worth around $2 trillion versus the about $500 billion that the administration is targeting.

Related Topics

Senate Education Vote Twitter Trump Democrats All Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

15 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

30 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

60 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

60 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.