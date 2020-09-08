US Senate to Vote on New COVID-19 Relief Plan as Soon as This Week - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The US Senate will vote as early as this week on a "targeted" coronavirus relief bill after failing to reach a bipartisan agreement on a broader package, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today, the Senate Republican majority is introducing a new targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues," McConnell said. "I will be moving immediately today to set up a floor vote as soon as this week."

McConnell did not reveal details about what measures the trimmed-down relief bill would contain, though he acknowledged that it would not encompass all of the items that either Republicans or Democrats have sought to include in the legislation.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that have approved roughly $3 trillion to be disbursed as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Both Democrats and Republicans have blamed each other for the drag over the fifth installment of the act, with Trump's rivals wanting a package worth around $2 trillion versus the about $500 billion that the administration is targeting.