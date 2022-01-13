UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote On Senator Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Senate to Vote on Senator Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US Senate will vote on Thursday to decide whether to adopt Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill that would impose sanctions on the  Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Politico reported.

The report said on Wednesday that the US State Department sent a document to lawmakers lobbying against support for the bill while the United States and European partners engage in early security talks with Russia to address issues in Eastern Europe.

The document states that the Republican bill would only serve to undermine unity and possibly lead to a split among the United States and its European allies, especially with the new German government that is a major stakeholder in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The State Department also argues that imposing sanctions now on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would also hurt ongoing security talks with Russia because it would take away a tool of leverage from the negotiating table.

Moreover, the document warns that sanctions on Nord Stream 2 could lead to a spoke in Russian energy prices that may impact European partners during the winter.

Cruz has long been trying to push through a bill that would force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In fall 2021, Cruz blocked the confirmation of nearly 60 ambassadors in a bid to secure a vote on his bill to sanction the pipeline. He lifted his block after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that a vote on Cruz's bill would take place by January 14.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators are expected to decide on the certification in the second half of 2022.

Related Topics

Senate Russia Europe Vote German Company Germany Split Nord Lead United States January February May September Gas 2019 From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

2 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

2 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

3 hours ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.