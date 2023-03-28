UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote On Setting Up Inspector General For Ukraine Aid This Week - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Senate to Vote on Setting Up Inspector General for Ukraine Aid This Week - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US Senate will vote on a measure this week that would appoint an inspector general to oversee US funding being sent to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, US Republican Senator Josh Hawley said in an article published on Monday.

"This week, the Senate will vote on my amendment to set up an inspector general to track every single taxpayer Dollar going to Ukraine," Hawley said in an op-ed published on Fox news.

There is no single authority at the moment responsible for overseeing US spending in Ukraine, leaving the situation open to potential waste, fraud and abuse, Hawley said.

The United States needs to also monitor military equipment being sent to Ukraine and Ukrainian anticorruption efforts, Hawley said.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 there. The US military and nonmilitary assistance provided or committed to Ukraine well exceeds $100 billion and includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition.

The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.

