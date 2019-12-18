UrduPoint.com
US Senate To Vote On Witnesses After Start Of Impeachment Trial - McConnell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Senate to Vote on Witnesses After Start of Impeachment Trial - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will open with presentations by the House of Representatives, followed by the White House, after which lawmakers will vote whether to call witnesses or simply vote on whether to remove Trump from office, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

McConnell insisted on sticking to a process used during the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton 20 years ago.

"You listen to the House [impeachment] managers, you listen to the president's lawyers, and then there was a period time where we could send written questions. Remember, Senators are not allowed to speak in these open sessions," McConnell said.

Next, senators will be able to vote on whether to call witnesses or go directly to a "yes" or "no" vote on the House of Representatives articles of impeachment, McConnell said.

Schumer is insisting that the Senate first vote whether to call witnesses such as White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton before hearing from House managers and Trump lawyers.

McConnell surmised that Schumer believes the House "didn't do a very good job with its impeachment trial, so we need to have a different and better trial here."

In the end, a two-thirds Senate majority - 67 votes - are needed to convict the president and thereby remove him from office.

