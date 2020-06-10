UrduPoint.com
US Senate Unanimously Confirms Nation's First Black Military Service Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed General Charles Brown to serve as the next chief of staff of the US Air Force.

The confirmation vote was unanimous with 98 of the100 Senators voting in favor and none against, according to the Senate cloakroom.

US President Donald Trump immediately applauded the development.

"My decision to appoint @usairforce General Charles Brown as the USA's first-ever African American military service chief has now been approved by the Senate. A historic day for America! Excited to work even more closely with Gen. Brown, who is a Patriot and Great Leader!" Trump said in a tweet.

Brown is scheduled to replace General David Goldfein who is retiring on June 30 after four years in the post.

