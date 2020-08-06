UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Banning TikTok Devices On Floor Of Chamber - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Banning TikTok Devices on Floor of Chamber - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The US Senate has unanimously passed a measure banning all use of Chinese-owned TikTok on government devices on the floor of its chamber and has introduced other legislation to ban all US government employees from using them, Senator Josh Hawley said on Thursday.

"Just passed my bill banning TikTok-US on government devices on the Senate floor. Unanimous," Hawley said in a Twitter message.

Also on Thursday, Hawley and Senator Rick Scott introduced legislation to ban all Federal employees from using TikTok on government devices.

"TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes Chinese Communist Party members on its board, and it is required by law to share user data with Beijing.

The company even admitted it collects user data while their app is running in the background. As many of our federal agencies have already recognized, TikTok is a major security risk to the United States, and it has no place on government devices," Hawley said.

The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and TSA have already banned TikTok on federal government devices due to cybersecurity concerns and possible spying by the Chinese government, the release said.

President Donald Trump said TikTok must shut down its US operations if microsoft fails to acquire the company by September 15.

Related Topics

Senate China Twitter Company Trump Beijing United States Chamber September All From Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

23 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

1 hour ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.