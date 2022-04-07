US Senate Unanimously Passes Bill on Lend-Lease for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US Senate has passed a bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

"This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government and necessary to protect civilians in Ukraine from Russian military invasion," the document's summary says.

According to the Senate, the president must establish procedures for ensuring the timely delivery of military support loaned and leased to Ukraine under the bill.

The legislation is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.