US Senate Unanimously Passes Legislation Banning Import of Russian Energy Products

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation suspending the import of energy products from Russia to the United States amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

The Senate passed a revised version of H.R.

6968, the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act, in a 100-0 vote. The bill will now be sent back to the House of Representatives for final passage of the revised version.

The legislation prohibits the importation of mineral fuels, oils and distillate products, in addition to directing the US Trade Representative to consider steps to suspend Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.