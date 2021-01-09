US Senate Unlikely to Act on Impeachment Until After Trump Out of Office - Reports

Should the US House of Representatives impeach President Donald Trump, the Senate is unlikely to act on the article until after he is out of office, The Washington Post has reported, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's memo sent to fellow Republicans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Should the US House of Representatives impeach President Donald Trump, the Senate is unlikely to act on the article until after he is out of office, The Washington Post has reported, citing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's memo sent to fellow Republicans.

According to the memo, the Senate, which is currently in recess, will not reconvene for substantive business until January 19, meaning that the upper chamber may start impeachment proceedings the day before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated at the earliest.

The same day or next day, House impeachment managers would exhibit the articles.

"The Senate Impeachment Rules provide that at 1 pm the day after the Managers exhibit the articles before the Senate, the Senate must proceed to their consideration.

The Senate trial would therefore begin after President Trump's term has expired � either one hour after its expiration on January 20, or twenty-five hours after its expiration on January 21," the memo read.

A possibility for the Senate to convene earlier than January 19 will require consent of all 100 Senators, which is highly unlikely in the Republican-controlled chamber.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is set to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot, when thousands of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election victory.

The attack came after Trump urged his followers to "fight" to reverse the outcome of the alleged fraud-ridden vote.