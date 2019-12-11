US Senate Unlikely to Address New NAFTA Deal Before Impeachment Trial - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The US Senate is unlikely to look at the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) before President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We will not be doing USMCA in the Senate between now and the end of next week," McConnell said, referencing the time left on the legislative Calendar for 2019. "That will have to come up in all likelihood right after the [impeachment] trial is finished in the Senate."

Earlier today, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a press conference that a deal on an updated USMCA addressing Democrat concerns was brokered.

On the same day, House Democrats announced that they intend to introduce two articles of impeachment against Trump charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters on Tuesday.

The president could be impeached by the Democratic-majority House before Christmas. However, he would still need to be tried and removed by the Republican-controlled Senate.