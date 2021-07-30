US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Infrastructure Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The US Senate has voted to begin debate on the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

The Senate voted 66-28 to proceed on the legislative vehicle for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they intend to get the legislation passed before the chamber leaves for a recess on August 9.