US Senate Votes 66-28 To Start Debate On $1Tln Infrastructure Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:46 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The US Senate has voted to begin debate on the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.
The Senate voted 66-28 to proceed on the legislative vehicle for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they intend to get the legislation passed before the chamber leaves for a recess on August 9.