UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Votes 89-1 To Confirm Mark Milley As Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Senate Votes 89-1 to Confirm Mark Milley as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Army General Mark Milley as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top uniformed officer in the US military.

Senators voted 89-1 to confirm Milley, with Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley casting the only vote in opposition to the nomination.

"I am humbled and honored to be confirmed as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Milley said in a statement after the vote.

Outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term is set to end in September, welcomed Melley's confirmation, noting that the two officers have served together multiple times in combat.

"He will be a superb Chairman. The president, secretary of defense and our men and women in uniform will be well served by his superb leadership, intellect, operational experience, and deep understanding of today's national security challenges," Dunford said in a statement.

Milley, a former Army chief of staff, will replace Dunford, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama to a second 2-year term that expires at the end of September.

The vote follows the Senate's confirmation and subsequent installation of former Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Army Vote September Women Top Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

1 hour ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

1 hour ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

1 hour ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

2 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

2 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.