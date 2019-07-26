US Senate Votes 89-1 to Confirm Mark Milley as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Army General Mark Milley as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top uniformed officer in the US military.

Senators voted 89-1 to confirm Milley, with Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley casting the only vote in opposition to the nomination.

"I am humbled and honored to be confirmed as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Milley said in a statement after the vote.

Outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, whose term is set to end in September, welcomed Melley's confirmation, noting that the two officers have served together multiple times in combat.

"He will be a superb Chairman. The president, secretary of defense and our men and women in uniform will be well served by his superb leadership, intellect, operational experience, and deep understanding of today's national security challenges," Dunford said in a statement.

Milley, a former Army chief of staff, will replace Dunford, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama to a second 2-year term that expires at the end of September.

The vote follows the Senate's confirmation and subsequent installation of former Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense.