US Senate Votes Down Trump's State Of Border Emergency For Second Time But Veto Expected

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Senate Votes Down Trump's State of Border Emergency for Second Time But Veto Expected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The US Senate struck down for the second time President Donald Trump's declaration of national emergency on the US land border with Mexico on Wednesday.

The Senate voted by a margin of 54 to 41 to rescind Trump's measure, which was promulgated in February. However, the president looks certain to exercise his executive veto on the measure as he did in March over a similar vote.

Although a number of Republican senators joined the Democratic minority to vote against the declaration of national emergency, opponents of the measure look unlikely to gather the 67 votes that are required to override a presidential veto.

Trump issued his declaration to justify setting aside the money Congress had refused to approve for building a border wall with Mexico to end the flood of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs into the United States. Building the wall had been a key pledge in his 2016 election campaign.

After a budget battle this year, Congress approved $1.37 billion to build the border wall, but this still fell far short of the $5.7 billion in funding that the Trump administration had sought to complete the project.

