UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Votes For Stopgap Measure To Keep Federal Government Open Until December 20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:28 PM

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federal Government Open Until December 20

The US Senate on Thursday approved a stopgap funding bill to keep the federal government open until December 20, paving the way for a possible shutdown just days before the local Christmas holiday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The US Senate on Thursday approved a stopgap funding bill to keep the Federal government open until December 20, paving the way for a possible shutdown just days before the local Christmas holiday.

The Senate voted 74-20 in favor of the continuing resolution that will fund the federal government until December 20 and allow negotiators more time to reach a deal on a spending package for the entire fiscal year.

The measure now heads to the White House for US President Donald Trump to sign.

Since the beginning of the 2020 fiscal year - which began on October 1, 2019 - continuing resolutions have allowed the government to function without a budget by operating at 2019 spending levels.

As with other recent budget stalemates, funding for Trump's border wall continued to prevent Congress from passing 12 separate appropriations bills needed to fund the government. Democrats refuse to provide any money for the border wall, which they claim is unnecessary.

The Senate's approval of the measure followed the House of Representatives' passage of the continuing resolution on Tuesday in a 231-192 vote. Trump is expected to sign the measure before Thursday's deadline.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Christmas Vote Budget White House Trump Money October December Democrats Border Congress 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

2 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

3 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

3 minutes ago

Jam Kamal directs Commissioner Makran Division to ..

3 minutes ago

Zakharova Hints at Reciprocity Principle After UK ..

7 minutes ago

RusAF Head Shlyakhtin Suspended Over High-Jumper L ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.