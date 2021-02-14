UrduPoint.com
US Senate Votes to Acquit Trump of Inciting Capitol Siege

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The US Senate voted on Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection at an impeachment trial triggered by the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

In the final tally, 57 US senators endorsed and 43 rejected a single article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The conviction required a two-thirds majority vote - of at least 67 out of 100 Senators.

The legal process grounded to a halt in the morning, after a majority of senators made a surprise call to hear witnesses, only to agree to skip the testimony hours later.

He is the first president in US history to be impeached twice. The Republican-controlled Senate cleared him last February of charges of pressuring Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his family.

