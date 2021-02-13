US Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

US senators voted on Saturday in favor of considering witness testimonies in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US senators voted on Saturday in favor of considering witness testimonies in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The 55-45 vote will potentially delay the legal process.

The Senate was expected to deliver a final verdict on Saturday, with many doubting they would reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of inciting his supporters to storm the capitol on January 6.

The Democratic prosecutor now plans to call Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican representative, to the witness stand to ask her about a phone call that took place between Trump and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy during the riot.

Donald Trump's legal team has urged the Senate to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional given that Trump is no longer in office.