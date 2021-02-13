UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Votes To Call Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:49 PM

US Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

US senators voted on Saturday in favor of considering witness testimonies in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US senators voted on Saturday in favor of considering witness testimonies in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The 55-45 vote will potentially delay the legal process.

The Senate was expected to deliver a final verdict on Saturday, with many doubting they would reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of inciting his supporters to storm the capitol on January 6.

The Democratic prosecutor now plans to call Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican representative, to the witness stand to ask her about a phone call that took place between Trump and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy during the riot.

Donald Trump's legal team has urged the Senate to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional given that Trump is no longer in office.

Related Topics

Senate Storm Minority Vote Trump January

Recent Stories

Awarding Senate tickets prerogative of party: Rehm ..

38 seconds ago

Old enmity claims life in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago

7.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, ..

41 seconds ago

78 candidates file Senate election nomination pape ..

44 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister calls on skeptical citizens t ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter Blocks Account of Russia's Delegation to V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.