US Senate Votes To Not Allow Additional Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US Senate has voted to not allow additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which paves the way for a final vote on whether to acquit the US president.
The Senate voted 51-49 on Friday to not allow additional witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial.