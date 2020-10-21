UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Voting Monday To Confirm Barrett On Supreme Court - Majority Leader McConnell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Senate Voting Monday to Confirm Barrett on Supreme Court - Majority Leader McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The US Senate will vote on Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a Justice of the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell told a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday.

"We will be voting to confirm Justice Barrett next Monday," McConnell said.

The move would be part of the Republican "effort to put on the Federal courts men and women who believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to follow the law," he said.

McConnell and President Donald Trump have been widely criticized for rushing through Barrett's nomination process which is now scheduled to be completed only eight days before the presidential and congressional elections on November 3.

If confirmed, Barrett's admission would expand conservative majority on the court to six against three liberals.

Many Democrats have therefore called on for a Democratic president and Senate majority if elected on November 3 to expand or "pack" the court to enable the appointment of at least four more liberal justices to ensure an ideological majority.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Vote Trump Job Capitol Hill November Democrats Women Court

Recent Stories

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

3 minutes ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

18 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

18 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

42 minutes ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.