US Senate Will Not Dissolve Until Passing Urgent Spending Bill - Majority Leader

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The US Senate will stay in session as long as it takes to ensure that a compromise omnibus spending bill to fund the Federal government, possibly with a COVID-109 pandemic financial aid package attached, will pass first, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday.

"It is still my hope we are going to get an omnibus appropriation [bill] and attached agreement," McConnell said.

The two main elements of contention between Republicans and Democrats - a liability protection package for business that Republicans want and increased funding for state and local governments in the pandemic crisis that Democrats want - should be put aside for the next set of negotiations with the incoming Biden administration, McConnell said.

"We can fight another day. ... We should focus on what we can agree on. It is still my hope we are going to get an omnibus appropriation [bill]... Our first job here is to try and finish this job with this administration. My concentration is on finishing up our work," he said.

McConnell said he would continue to work with current President Donald Trump as the incumbent chief executive until January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in as the next US leader.

