US Senate Will Not Reconvene Early To Consider Impeaching Trump - Leader's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Senate Will Not Reconvene Early to Consider Impeaching Trump - Leader's Spokesman

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not reconvene the upper chamber before its current recess ends on January 19 to consider legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, his press secretary confirmed on Wednesday.

McConnell's press secretary Doug Andres in a statement on Twitter confirmed that the leader of the chamber will not consent to immediately reconvene under emergency authorities to consider legislation to impeach Trump.

The House of Representatives is currently debating a measure to impeach Trump for his "incitement" of last week's violence on Capitol Hill.

