US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill On Thursday - Republican Minority Leader

Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:21 PM

US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill on Thursday - Republican Minority Leader

The US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the federal government through December 3 to avert possible shutdown, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US Senate will pass a bill to allow funding of the Federal government through December 3 to avert possible shutdown, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

"The Democratic majority has begun to realize that the way forward on basic governing duties matches the roadmap that Republicans have been laying out for months on government funding that Republicans laid out all along with a clean continuing resolution without the poison pill of a debt limit increase. That's exactly what will pass today," McConnell said during his remarks on the Senate floor.

