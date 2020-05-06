UrduPoint.com
US Senate Working On Bill To Protect Health Workers From Lawsuits - Majority Leader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Senate Working on Bill to Protect Health Workers From Lawsuits - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US Senate is working on legislation to protect frontline health care workers from lawsuits amid the fight against the coronavirus, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

More than 770 lawsuits related to the coronavirus have been filed as of last week, The Washington Post reported.

"We are working on liability protection to protect health care workers who have been on the frontline to keep us from having an epidemic of lawsuits which will dramatically slow our efforts to get back to normal," McConnell said at a presser.

McConnell said the tidal wave of lawsuits over alleged exposures to the coronavirus had already begun to threaten rapid economic recovery.

