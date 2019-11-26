UrduPoint.com
US Senator Accuses Trump Of Threatening Lebanon With Ukraine-Style Aid Cutoff - Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:51 PM

US Senator Accuses Trump of Threatening Lebanon With Ukraine-Style Aid Cutoff - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A hold on $100 million in US military aid to Lebanon by President Donald Trump, disclosed in impeachment testimony released last week, is both illegal and a repeat of Trump's Ukraine strategy that led to the House of Representatives initiating an impeachment inquiry, Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The bottom line is simple: (1) in a way this is Ukraine again - it's not legal for Trump to hold funding that Congress authorized; (2) whatever his reason, defunding the Lebanese military does the exact opposite of our policy goals, and signals another abandonment of a key ally," Murphy said.

The United States has backed the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) for more than a decade in an attempt to weaken the Iranian-backed terrorist group, Hezbollah, which controls much of the country's south and its border with Israel.

A transcript of closed door testimony by Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale released during impeachment hearings last week disclosed that the Trump administration is withholding $100 million of congressionally approved aid to the LAF, according to media reports.

Murphy said Trump has given Congress no reason for blocking military assistance to Lebanon just as with the hold on aid to Ukraine.

"Some say he wants to cut off funding bc [because] Hezbollah still has influence in Lebanon," Murphy said. "This is true, but they have the least influence in the LAF, the counterweight to Hezbollah."

In a joint fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) on Lebanon's northern frontier, the LAF coordinated military operations and shared intelligence, prompting speculation that the two rivals had grown dangerously close, according to published reports.

