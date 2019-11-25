UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Arrives To Lebanon, Insists Trump Cannot Withhold Aid To Lebanese Army - Tweet

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

US Senator Arrives to Lebanon, Insists Trump Cannot Withhold Aid to Lebanese Army - Tweet

US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday arrived on an unannounced visit to Lebanon to assess American military aid to the country, saying in a statement that the Trump administration cannot withhold any assistance already authorized by Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) US Senator Chris Murphy on Monday arrived on an unannounced visit to Lebanon to assess American military aid to the country, saying in a statement that the Trump administration cannot withhold any assistance already authorized by Congress.

"I just arrived in Lebanon to see firsthand the efficacy of US aid to the Lebanese military, a force for stability here at an unstable moment," Murphy said via Twitter. "Important: the aid is congressionally mandated. Like the Ukraine aid, by law it cannot be withheld by POTUS [the president of the United States]. Stay tuned for more."

Murphy's visit comes amid reports that President Donald Trump's administration is withholding some $105 million in security assistance to Lebanon that was already authorized by Congress.

According to reports in multiple US media outlets, The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has not given approval to release the funds, which the Congress allocated for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the OMB is holding up the aid at the direction of the National Security Council, another department within the White House.

Lebanon has in recent weeks been rocked widespread protests that began on October 17 following a government attempt to introduce taxes on WhatsApp voice calls. The demonstrators, demanding an end to corruption and economic reform, forced the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government on October 29.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Ukraine Budget Twitter White House Visit Trump Lebanon October Congress Media Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

All focus on good governance: Governor Punjab

22 seconds ago

Books helps understanding each others culture: Bel ..

24 seconds ago

TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alc ..

26 minutes ago

Swedish, Finnish Foreign Ministers See Improvement ..

25 seconds ago

Next UK Parliament to Begin Work on December 17 - ..

27 seconds ago

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US t ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.