US Senator Asks Atty. General Barr to Conduct Antitrust Probe of Amazon COVID-19 Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis requires a criminal antitrust probe of Amazon's use of mega-data to target and eliminate competitors with copycat products, because the strategy threatens to prevent many small businesses from recovering once the pandemic eases, US Senator Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday.

"Abusing one's position as a marketplace platform to create copycat products always is bad, but it is especially concerning now. Thousands of small businesses have been forced to suspend in-store retail and instead rely on Amazon because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic," the letter read.

Amazon's reported data practices are "an existential threat that may prevent these businesses from ever recovering," Hawley said in a copy of the letter posted online.

Much of the threat stems from data Amazon collects from third party sellers that are forced to close during the pandemic and rely on Amazon's to market their products as third-party sellers, the letter said.

"Antitrust law imposes criminal penalties on companies that try to acquire or maintain monopoly power. Amazon's data practices, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, appear to meet that description. Amazon abuses its position as an online platform and collects detailed data about merchandise so Amazon can create copycat products under an Amazon brand. Internal documents and the testimony of more than 20 former Amazon employees support this finding," Hawley added.

The letter acknowledges Amazon's claim to have adopted policies prohibiting this conduct, while adding that Amazon's own employees and documents suggest that the company continues using data from third-party sellers to create copycat products for predatory attacks on competitors.