UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Asks Atty. General Barr To Conduct Antitrust Probe Of Amazon COVID-19 Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:01 PM

US Senator Asks Atty. General Barr to Conduct Antitrust Probe of Amazon COVID-19 Strategy

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis requires a criminal antitrust probe of Amazon's use of mega-data to target and eliminate competitors with copycat products, because the strategy threatens to prevent many small businesses from recovering once the pandemic eases, US Senator Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis requires a criminal antitrust probe of Amazon's use of mega-data to target and eliminate competitors with copycat products, because the strategy threatens to prevent many small businesses from recovering once the pandemic eases, US Senator Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday.

"Abusing one's position as a marketplace platform to create copycat products always is bad, but it is especially concerning now. Thousands of small businesses have been forced to suspend in-store retail and instead rely on Amazon because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic," the letter read.

Amazon's reported data practices are "an existential threat that may prevent these businesses from ever recovering," Hawley said in a copy of the letter posted online.

Much of the threat stems from data Amazon collects from third party sellers that are forced to close during the pandemic and rely on Amazon's to market their products as third-party sellers, the letter said.

"Antitrust law imposes criminal penalties on companies that try to acquire or maintain monopoly power. Amazon's data practices, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, appear to meet that description. Amazon abuses its position as an online platform and collects detailed data about merchandise so Amazon can create copycat products under an Amazon brand. Internal documents and the testimony of more than 20 former Amazon employees support this finding," Hawley added.

The letter acknowledges Amazon's claim to have adopted policies prohibiting this conduct, while adding that Amazon's own employees and documents suggest that the company continues using data from third-party sellers to create copycat products for predatory attacks on competitors.

Related Topics

Company Turkish Lira May Criminals Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

30 seconds ago

World Athletics launches El Guerrouj's coronavirus ..

32 seconds ago

French People to Move Freely Without Special Permi ..

33 seconds ago

Trudeau Asks Employers to Maintain High Safety Lev ..

35 seconds ago

Serbia to Resume Air Travel May 18 - Coronavirus R ..

37 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Signs Law on Launching Agricul ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.