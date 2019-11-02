UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Backs National Security Probe Into China's TikTok App - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Senator Backs National Security Probe Into China's TikTok App - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) US Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement on Friday that the US government is right to conduct an investigation into the Chinese social media app TikTok over concerns of the way it manages mass data collected from American users.

"Last month, I asked US Treasury to conduct a CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] review of TikTok because any platform owned by a company in China which collects massive amounts of data on Americans is a potential serious threat to our country," Rubio said.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that the US government has opened a national security investigation into Chinese technology company ByteDance's $1 billion acquisition of the social media app Musical.ly, which has been rebranded as TikTok.

Rubio and other US lawmakers have been concerned about how TikTok stores personal data and that it may be censoring politically sensitive content.

The report said TikTok has 26.5 million users in the United States and 60 percent of them are between the ages of 16 and 24.

Related Topics

Technology China Social Media Company United States May Media From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

34 minutes ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

34 minutes ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

35 minutes ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

50 minutes ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

37 minutes ago

'When journalists are targeted, societies as a who ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.