WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) US Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement on Friday that the US government is right to conduct an investigation into the Chinese social media app TikTok over concerns of the way it manages mass data collected from American users.

"Last month, I asked US Treasury to conduct a CFIUS [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] review of TikTok because any platform owned by a company in China which collects massive amounts of data on Americans is a potential serious threat to our country," Rubio said.

Earlier on Friday, media reported that the US government has opened a national security investigation into Chinese technology company ByteDance's $1 billion acquisition of the social media app Musical.ly, which has been rebranded as TikTok.

Rubio and other US lawmakers have been concerned about how TikTok stores personal data and that it may be censoring politically sensitive content.

The report said TikTok has 26.5 million users in the United States and 60 percent of them are between the ages of 16 and 24.